AMD Radeon RX 7950 XT: 15360 cores, 32GB RAM, 2.5GHz+ GPU, 500W+ power

NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is now here, and while it will enjoy that flagship GPU title for a while... AMD has something coming that will dethrone it: the Radeon RX 7950 XT.

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7950 XT will be the flagship RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered GPU, with an insane 15360 RDNA 3 cores, 2.5GHz GPU clocks, a huge 512MB of 3D Infinity Cache, and a gigantic 32GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 21Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus. This would mean the RX 7950 XT has more VRAM (32GB versus 24GB) than the RTX 3090 Ti, with GDDR6 non-X at the same 21Gbps bandwidth.

AMD is expected to use up to 500W of power on the Radeon RX 7950 XT graphics card, a huge 170W power upgrade from the 330W limit of the Radeon RX 6900 XT -- and up 150W over the upgraded power of 350W on the upcoming Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card.

Remember that Navi 31 will feature a multi-chiplet die, or MCD which will see it offer a behemoth upgrade of RDNA 3 GPU cores over monolithic GPU designs. We should see 120 Compute Units per GPU chiplet, with two GPU chiplets offering 240 Compute Units (up from the 80 Compute Units on the Navi 21 GPU that powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT) and the 40 Compute Units on Navi 10 inside of the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

We should expect to see FP32 compute performance increased significantly with the Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7950 XT graphics card, which will have up to 38.4 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance. This is up against the 23 TFLOPs of compute performance out of Navi 21 (RX 6900 XT) and the 9.7 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance out of Navi 10 (RX 5700 XT).