Mysterious 'alien' creature washes up on shore, confusing onlookers

A mysterious creature has washed up on a beach in Australia, confusing onlookers who described it as an 'alien-like' creature.

Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 1:34 AM CDT
Individuals have been left shocked at the remains of a what is being described as an "alien-like" creature washing up on a beach in Australia.

Alex Tan found the remains of the unidentified creature on Maroochydore Beach, on the Sunshine Coast, located about 63 miles from Brisbane. Tan took to Instagram to post a video of the creature saying into the camera that "he has found something weird" and describing what he found as "one of those things you see when people claim they've found aliens." From the images and the video, all that can be depicted so far is that the creature features four limbs, a tail, and has a reptile-like skull.

At first, Tan thought what he found was a possum, but after a closer inspection, he ruled doesn't believe that to be the case. "It was just after we had all that stuff washed up on beaches from the floods. Its hands were really weird. I'm just calling it an alien," said Tan.

Notably, this isn't the first time someone has found a strange creature washed up on a beach as an individual discovered a large blackfish on a Californian beach. The blackfish was later found to be a Pacific footballfish that is a member of the anglerfish family that resides in the deepest part of the ocean where there is no light.

NEWS SOURCES:news.com.au, independent.co.uk, couriermail.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

