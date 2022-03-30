All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ukraine warns Russia it has 'sources' within Putin's administration

Ukraine's intelligence service has warned Russia that it has sources everywhere and even within Putin's own administration.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 30 2022 4:48 AM CDT
The chief intelligence officer for Ukraine has warned Russia that it has people working for Ukraine "everywhere".

The claims have come from Ukraine's intelligence service, which took to Twitter on Monday to warn Russia that it has sources within the Kremlin and to request jets. According to Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov who was recently interviewed by Coffee or Die Magazine, the intelligence agency has people working for Ukraine "everywhere", adding there are individuals in "the army, in the political circles, and administration of the president."

Budanov explained that these undercover sources have been able to provide the Ukrainian military with information on Russian attack plans. Additionally, Budanov said that Ukraine received intelligence from Western countries such as the UK and US on Russian movements. "We have made considerable progress in cyber intelligence. We see the letters and all they write," said Budanov to the magazine.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

