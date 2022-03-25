Sony to make gaming history next week with breakthrough business plan

Sony will reportedly reveal its new breakthrough PlayStation Spartacus subscription service next week and make games history.

Reports indicate that Sony Interactive Entertainment is poised to announce its new breakthrough subscription service next week. The tech giant, who made $3.6 billion from network services last year, aims to combine its two major subscription offerings into one cohesive package.

The service is codenamed Spartacus, and will bundle PlayStation Now (3.2 million subscribers) with its popular PlayStation Plus (48 million subscribers) into one powerhouse offering. While PlayStation Plus outpaces Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass by 15 million subscribers, Sony is positioning Spartacus to compete with Game Pass in strategic ways utilizing Sony's core strengths. The Roman-named contender will offer three tiers with varying value points that include game streaming and classic era games.

While Sony has yet to announce specifics, reports say Spartacus will have three pricing tiers: