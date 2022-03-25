GTA+ is a new $5.99/month Grand Theft Auto Online subscription
GTA Online is getting its own monthly subscription plan called GTA+ exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.. The new service is priced at $5.99 a month and includes a bunch of monthly freebies and bonuses, including in-game cash, cosmetic skins, early access to upgrades and features, and bonus experience points. Rockstar is even adding special Shark Cards exclusive to GTA+ subscribers.
"Being a GTA+ Member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month."
The service is yet another example of Grand Theft Auto's significant business model expansion. The game is now monetized on all fronts, including:
- Retail re-release on PS5/Series X
- Standalone GTA Online
- Subscription service
- In-game microtransactions
Here's a breakdown of the benefits GTA+ Members will receive in the first month of Membership (March 29-April 27):
- GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.
- The Principe Deveste Eight - along with a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public - plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.
- The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.
- Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.
- Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.
- The Gusset Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.
- The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.
- A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.
- 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao's Special Works Race Series.
- 2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.