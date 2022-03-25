GTA+ is a new $5.99/month Grand Theft Auto Online subscription

Rockstar Games launches new $5.99 a month subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online that includes bonuses and content.

Rockstar has announced a new $5.99 a month subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online is getting its own monthly subscription plan called GTA+ exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.. The new service is priced at $5.99 a month and includes a bunch of monthly freebies and bonuses, including in-game cash, cosmetic skins, early access to upgrades and features, and bonus experience points. Rockstar is even adding special Shark Cards exclusive to GTA+ subscribers.

"Being a GTA+ Member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, Member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month."

The service is yet another example of Grand Theft Auto's significant business model expansion. The game is now monetized on all fronts, including:

Retail re-release on PS5/Series X

Standalone GTA Online

Subscription service

In-game microtransactions