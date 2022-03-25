All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
'Breakthrough' detection of plastics in human blood for the first time

Microplastic particles have been detected in human blood samples for the first time, including PET, polystyrene, and polyethylene.

Published Fri, Mar 25 2022 1:34 AM CDT
A study the microplastics titled "Discovery and quantification of plastic particle pollution in human blood" has been published in the journal Environmental International.

Scientists have detected microplastic particles in human blood in almost eighty percent of tested participants. They took blood samples from 22 anonymous, healthy adults, of which 17 contained plastic particles. PET plastic, which is typically used in drink bottles, was detected in half of the samples taken, and the researchers found polystyrene in a third of the participants' samples.

"Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood, it's a breakthrough result. But we have to extend the research and increased sample sizes, the number of polymers assessed, etc. The particles are there and are transported throughout the body," said Professor Kick Vethaak of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

One-quarter of samples also contained polyethylene, which is the main material in plastic bags. Research has shown that these tiny microplastic particles can easily spread throughout the body, becoming lodged in organs and creating long-term, adverse health effects.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:doi.org, interestingengineering.com, theguardian.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

