'Breakthrough' detection of plastics in human blood for the first time

Microplastic particles have been detected in human blood samples for the first time, including PET, polystyrene, and polyethylene.

A study the microplastics titled "Discovery and quantification of plastic particle pollution in human blood" has been published in the journal Environmental International.

Scientists have detected microplastic particles in human blood in almost eighty percent of tested participants. They took blood samples from 22 anonymous, healthy adults, of which 17 contained plastic particles. PET plastic, which is typically used in drink bottles, was detected in half of the samples taken, and the researchers found polystyrene in a third of the participants' samples.

"Our study is the first indication that we have polymer particles in our blood, it's a breakthrough result. But we have to extend the research and increased sample sizes, the number of polymers assessed, etc. The particles are there and are transported throughout the body," said Professor Kick Vethaak of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

One-quarter of samples also contained polyethylene, which is the main material in plastic bags. Research has shown that these tiny microplastic particles can easily spread throughout the body, becoming lodged in organs and creating long-term, adverse health effects.

