All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Witcher's new medallion is what you think, CD Projekt RED says

CD Projekt RED finally puts an end to the guessing: The new Witcher medallion is a lynx, and not a cat, denoting a new school.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 24 2022 4:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new Witcher game has been announced by CD Projekt RED with a mysterious medallion. Now the developer gives more clues on what to expect from the game.

The Witcher's new medallion is what you think, CD Projekt RED says 63 | TweakTown.com

The School of the Lynx could help kick off the new Witcher saga, as CD Projekt confirms the medallion is a lynx and not a cat.

"Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious. I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped after a lynx,"CDPR's communication director Robert Malinowski tells Eurogamer.

In the fantasy universe, each Witcher has a special medallion that denotes the school they trained in. For example, Geralt's is the Wolf (hence his moniker the White Wolf). There's only one feline school in the Witcher universe and that's the School of the Cat. A lynx isn't mentioned anywhere in the books or transmedia content.

It looks like CD Projekt may be going rogue and taking liberties with the franchise to create something new. Interestingly enough, there is a School of the Lynx but it exists in fanfiction that sees Lambert, the gruff and scarred Witcher, riding off with sorceress Kiera Metz to make a new School of the Lynx based on the original Cat school's tenants.

CD Projekt is careful to say that this game isn't The Witcher 4 and that the game is in early pre-production phases of development.

Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$37.80
$37.80$38.65$38.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2022 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.