Stand with Ukraine PC games bundle: $40 for TONs of great games

The latest game bundle for Ukrainian relief is an incredible value. The Stand With Ukraine bundle packs one some amazing games for just $40, and Humble is donating proceeds to relief in the embattled region. The bundle has made over $6.2 million in just a matter of days.

"The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll-displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety. To help out how we can, we've joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis."

The lineup has 123 pieces of content including 3D printable files, tabletop RPGs, and some awesome games like: