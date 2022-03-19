All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Stand with Ukraine PC games bundle: $40 for TONs of great games

Humble Bundle's new Stand With Ukraine bundle packs in a bunch of must-have PC games for $40 including Metro Exodus, Max Payne 3.

Published Sat, Mar 19 2022 5:14 PM CDT
Humble Bundle's new Stand With Ukraine fundraiser includes 123 items worth $2,300 for the low cost of just $40.

Stand with Ukraine PC games bundle: $40 for TONs of great games 232 | TweakTown.com

The latest game bundle for Ukrainian relief is an incredible value. The Stand With Ukraine bundle packs one some amazing games for just $40, and Humble is donating proceeds to relief in the embattled region. The bundle has made over $6.2 million in just a matter of days.

"The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll-displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety. To help out how we can, we've joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis."

The lineup has 123 pieces of content including 3D printable files, tabletop RPGs, and some awesome games like:

  • Metro Exodus
  • Satisfactory
  • Max Payne 3
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy
  • System Shock Enhanced Edition
  • Toejam and Earl Back in the Groove
  • Superhot
  • Dear Esther
  • Broken Age
  • Amnesia (3 games)
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Endless Space
  • PGTA Tour 2K21
  • The Long Dark
  • Slay the Spire
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Quantum Break
NEWS SOURCE:humblebundle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

