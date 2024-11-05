espresso Display 15 is a more affordable version of espresso's premium portable displays

The new espresso Display 15 looks like a great second-screen or portable gaming display, and it's available with a magnetic stand for $299.

Australian tech company espresso Displays has launched the espresso Display 15 and Stand+, a portable 15.6-inch Full HD external display priced at $299 USD. It features a premium aluminum design, 300 nits brightness, 99% SRGB color accuracy, and two USB-C ports, but lacks touch-screen capabilities.

Australian tech company espresso Displays focuses on creating high-quality, versatile, and stylish external displays. Its latest product, the espresso Display 15 and Stand+, is a more affordable 1080p (FHD) option for laptop users, mini PC users, and those with gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

With the bundle available for $299 USD, the espresso Display 15 features the same high-grade premium aluminum design and robust build of the company's previous products. It also features the latest magnetic Stand+, allowing easy configuration and orientation above or beside a laptop for that on-the-go second-screen experience.

The 15.6-inch LCD screen features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 300 nits of brightness, 99% SRGB color accuracy, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and two USB-C ports for input and power. The only thing missing, and something that has helped bring the cost down, are the touch-screen features found in other espresso Displays.

"espresso Display 15 is designed to the highest standards by our in-house engineers and represents our firm commitment to making the best portable monitors on the market at every possible price point," said espresso Displays CEO and cofounder, Will Scuderi.

Weighing 865 grams and measuring just 5.3mm in thickness, the espresso Display 15 is one of the lightest and thinnest portable displays available. Its arrival has also seen espresso update its impressive software support with a new 'Glide' feature that automatically adjusts the display arrangement to match whether it's located on the left, right, above, or below your laptop screen.

Espresso Displays is currently offering the espresso Display 15 and Stand+ combo at the introductory price of $299 (down from $397), with guaranteed delivery before December 25.

Here's a breakdown of the specs.

espresso Display 15

Panel Size/Type - 15.6 inches (LCD)

Resolution - 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Colours - 16.8 Million (99% SRGB)

Brightness - 300 nits

Contrast Ration - 1000:1

Inputs - USB-C x2

Dimensions - 358 (L) mm (W) x 256 mm x 5.3mm (Thinness)

Power Draw - 7.5 watts @ 300 nits

