Elon Musk gives update on when humans will touch down on Mars

The founder and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, has given an update on when he thinks the human race will finally touch down on Mars.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Mar 18 2022 1:32 AM CDT
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given a new update on when he thinks the human race will land on the Red Planet, Mars.

Elon Musk has famously discussed the future of humans landing on the Red Planet and has taken steps towards making that future a reality by constructing SpaceX's newest launch system, Starship. Musk's Starship launch vehicle is expected to help humanity return to the Moon and travel to Mars and beyond. With that in mind, Starship completed its first successful landing after launch back in May 2021, and Musk has teased that Starship could make its first orbital flight later this year.

A recent tweet from Space Hub asked Musk when he thinks humans will land on Mars in the 21st century, Musk replied to the tweet and wrote "2029". This new estimation from Musk is different from the prediction he gave in a piece by Time Magazine where he said that he would be surprised humans aren't "landing on Mars within five years". Musk added that the next great step will be constructing a base on Mars that's self-sustaining, which was described by Musk as "a futuristic Noah's ark".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

