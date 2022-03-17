Scream's David Arquette stars in new Supermassive thriller The Quarry

The horror mavens at Supermassive Games have revealed The Quarry, the latest thriller in their macabre video games lineup.

Like all good 80's splatter flicks, Supermassive's new game The Quarry has a simple premise: A bunch of kids try to survive the night at a spooky campground where all hell breaks loose. It looks like a fun romp that includes some of the most well-known horror alums in the business like David Arquette of Scream fame, Lance Henriksen, Ted Raimi, Lin Shaye, and even Sarah Palmer herself Grace Zabriskie.

Similar to Until Dawn, Supermassive's breakout success game, The Quarry is a cinematic experience where everything you do (and say) has a repercussion later on in the game. Players inadvertently choose who lives and who dies as nine camp counselors are killed off in what we can only imagine is creatively disturbing ways. It's like an interactive Friday the 13th choose-your-own-peril adventure game.

The Quarry will release June 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The Quarry cast

Chris - David Arquette (Scream)

Laura - Siobhan Williams (Deadly Class)

Max - Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet, Night at the Museum)

Abigail - Ariel Winter (Modern Family)

Kaitlyn - Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody)

Nick - Evan Evagora (Star Trek: Picard)

Emma - Halston Sage (The Orville)

Ryan - Justice Smith (Pokemon: Detective Pikachu)

Dylan - Miles Robbins (My Friend Dahmer)

Jacob - Zach Tinker (Day sof our Lives)

Travis - Ted Raimi (Xenia Warrior Princess, brother of Sam Raimi of Evil Dead fame)

Jedediah - Lance Henriksen - (Aliens, Millennium)

Bobby - Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl, American History X)

Constance - Lin Shaye (Insidious)

Eliza - Grace Zabriskie (Sarah Palmer, Twin Peaks)

