Hisense announce 65-inch gaming TV with insane 4K 240FPS, and HDMI 2.1

Hisense have just announced their next-gen 65-inch gaming TV, which is designed for next-gen enthusiast-level gaming with a native 4K resolution and insane 240Hz refresh rate.

The new Hisense Gaming TV Ace 2023 has a 65-inch 4K panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and a quad-core ARM Cortex A73 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Display connectivity is driven through an HDMI 2.1 port, but there's also 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. If you want that huge 4K 240Hz goodness, you're going to need HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

Hisense's new Gaming TV Ace 2023 will only pump out 4K 240Hz on the PC with the right GPU, while next-gen console owners with a Sony PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, then you will enjoy up to 4K 120Hz mode. The ULED-based panel has 1.07 billion colors, up to 178-degree viewing angles, Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet connectivity, too.

The best bit? Hisense's insane 65-inch 4K 240Hz gaming TV will cost under $900... available in China for around 5499 RMB (which works out to around $865 USD). It will be interesting to see if this makes it stateside, as the OS would need some tweaking to get it into English.