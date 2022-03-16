Quantic Dream seems to have no issue with hiring new developers

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Quantic Dream seems to refute the report that it's having issues recruiting game developers as its workforce increases by 50%

Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 4:09 PM CDT
Quantic Dream confirms its workforce has increased by 50% throughout 2021, which seemingly refutes recent reports that it's having trouble recruiting game developers.

A bit ago Tom Henderson published a report surrounding Quantic Dream's issues with hiring new developers, which stems from allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at the studio. Sources told Henderson that QD was having problems recruiting new devs for its ambitious Star Wars Eclipse project.

Interestingly enough, Quantic Dream now says its employee base has jumped by 50%. The studio now employs roughly 229 people according to its LinkedIn page.

"In a context still affected by the sanitary crisis, the year 2021 was marked at Quantic Dream by results beyond expectations, as well as a significant increase of more than 50% in our workforce, and the materialization of various production partnerships,"Guillaume de Fondaumiere, General Manager of Quantic Dream said in a press release.

A quick scan of Quantic Dream's job openings shows it currently has 60 job listings available across its Montreal and Paris-based studios. Only 7 of these job listings are for Star Wars Eclipse.

NEWS SOURCE:quanticdream.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

