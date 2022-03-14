All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA spots bus-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

NASA is currently tracking an asteroid that is approximately the size of a bus as it makes a very close approach with Earth.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 1:32 AM CDT
An asteroid approximately the size of a bus will make a close approach to Earth and will come within the distance between the Earth and the moon.

NASA spots bus-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth 20 | TweakTown.com

According to NASA's Asteroid Watch list, the next asteroid to make a close approach with Earth is asteroid 2022 ES5, which was only discovered on March 7. Researchers at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona discovered the asteroid, mapped its orbit, size, movements, and published their results online. Now the asteroid appears in NASA's watch list and small body database where it states 2022 ES5 will come within 207,000 miles of Earth.

To put that number of miles into context, the average distance between the moon and Earth is about 238,855 miles. It should be noted that 2022 ES5 isn't categorized as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" due to its small diameter. NASA categorizes a space rock as "potentially hazardous" if its diameter is 500 feet or greater, and its orbit brings it within 4.6 million miles of Earth, or about 19.5 times the distance to the moon.

Read more: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

NEWS SOURCES:jpl.nasa.gov, livescience.com, ssd.jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

