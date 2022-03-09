All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI WS WRX80 monster motherboard: ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO

MSI's new monster WS WRX80 motherboard, ready for the AMD Threadripper PRO 3000WX and new Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 11:00 PM CST
MSI has just announced its gigantic WS WRX80 motherboard, ready to rock and roll with up to 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power with AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX series of processors.

MSI WS WRX80 monster motherboard: ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

MSI's new WS WRX80 motherboard is capable of taking both of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000WX and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX series CPUs, with a gigantic and very powerful VRM that is placed on a 14-layer PCB. There are 11 VRM phases (all dedicated) and a huge 105A digital power SPS units.

You'll need dual 8-pin connectors and the 24-pin ATX connector, which are all signed on the right side of the motherboard. MSI's new WS WRX80 motherboard has a horizontally aligned SP3 socket that has 8 x DDR4 DIMM slots, 4 on either side of the CPU socket.

MSI WS WRX80 monster motherboard: ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 06 | TweakTown.com

MSI supports up to 2TB of DDR4-3200, more than enough RAM to have a few Chrome tabs open. You've also got enthusiast-grade 10GbE networking, Wi-Fi 6, an absolutely huge 7 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, 2 x Lightning Gen4 M.2, 8 x SATA connectors, and so much more. It is packed to the brim with technologies and features to keep you covered for now, and very well into the future.

  • Supports AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Processors for Socket sWRX8
  • Supports DDR4 ECC and non-ECC Memory, 8-Channel DDR4-3200Mbps, up to 2 TB
  • More Powerful Than Enough: Dedicated 11 phases 105A digital power to CPU, All Aluminum Design, Stacked Fin Array, 14 layer PCB made by 2oz thickened copper
  • More Efficiency for Data Transfer: 10G LAN + Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6E and bandwidth management
  • More Compatibility and Flexibility: 7x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slots, 2x Lightning Gen4 M.2, 8x SATA connectors, 2x U.2 connectors
  • KVM remote management: Powered by Aspeed AST2600 BMC chip, provides intelligence for its IPMI architecture for out-of-band management to enhanced hardware-level control
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

