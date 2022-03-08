All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX is so busy with Starlink in Ukraine that it will delay Starship

Elon Musk says SpaceX is prioritizing cyber defense and bypassing signal jamming, with expected delays for Starship and Starlink.

Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 12:01 AM CST
Elon Musk expects "slight delays" on the road to Starship's first orbital test flight.

It is not the first time Starship has been delayed, with previous delays coming from an ever-shifting deadline for a programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The expected delay comes after Musk has redirected SpaceX resources to assist Ukraine in its ongoing defense against the Russian invasion.

Musk has been in contact with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy since sending Starlink equipment to Ukraine to help the country maintain an internet connection amidst the conflict.

A Twitter user replied to Musk asking if the Starlink satellites are being jammed, to which Musk replied, "some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time." Musk says the latest software update bypassed the jamming and highlighted a positive outcome for Starlink by saying, "in a way, this is free QA [quality assurance] haha."

NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

