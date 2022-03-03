All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Babylon's Fall could be Square Enix's latest flop

With low player numbers, the online-only hack-and-slash RPG Babylon's Fall looks to be Square Enix's latest disappointment.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 4:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Babylon's Fall may be a flop for Square Enix, a publisher that needs more hit AAA titles.

Babylon's Fall could be Square Enix's latest flop 1211 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Based on extremely lower player counts, Babylon's Fall could be the next Square Enix game to deliver "disappointing results." Babylon's Fall, the online-only hack-and-slash RPG developed by PlatinumGames, had less than 1,000 concurrent players on Steam on its launch day. Right now the game has roughly 4,000 Twitch viewers which indicates low curiosity for the game.

There's a few general reasons for this:

  • Low visibility - No one that I know remembered this game was coming out, and marketing seemed very sparse.
  • Elden Ring - FromSoftware's new open-world game is the talk of the town. Everyone's obsessed and playing this game instead.
  • Online-only - Forcing online multiplayer is quite unpopular, not to mention the in-game microtransactions
  • Very low review scores - Big YouTubers like Mr Matty Plays have delivered scathing reviews of the game
Babylon's Fall could be Square Enix's latest flop 78 | TweakTown.com

This miss comes at a time when Square Enix needs more hits.

Square Enix has enjoyed moderate success with its AAA premium games, however it has said on numerous occasions that titles like Marvel's Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy failed to meet expectations. Outriders has fared better, but developer People Can Fly has said it hasn't received royalties from the game months after launch.

Square Enix mostly relies on its smartphone/browser games, which generated about 46% of its nine-month revenues, or $849 million. In fact, HD Games, which includes AAA titles like the aforementioned Babylon's Fall, Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy, only made $150 million more than Square Enix's MMO segment.

It'll be interesting to see how Babylon's Fall affects the company's Q4 performance.

Buy at Amazon

Babylon's Fall - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2022 at 4:28 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.