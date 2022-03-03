Intellivision goes quiet as it negotiates with new investors

Gamers shouldn't expect news on the Intellivision Amiico any time soon as the company enacts a quiet period due to negotiations.

Intellivision has enacted a new quiet period as it negotiates with new investors and potential business partners.

Gamers and investors will have to wait for updates on Intellivision's business. Company CEO Phil Adam confirms Intellivision has gone quiet so it can reach an agreement with its new investors, who are presumably interested in the Amiico console platform.

This is a common business practice made by companies who need time compiling data or negotiating contracts. Intellivision has used third-party funding to raise over $39 million to produce and ship its family-friendly Amiico system. The latest campaign on Start Engine has raised less than $50,000 so far.

Here's the statement from Adam: