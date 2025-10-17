In a twist of fate, Atari revives its 80s rival with new console

After acquiring the rights to the Intellivision trademarks and games in 2024, Atari is releasing a new retro console remake of its 1980s gaming rival.

TL;DR: Atari acquired the Intellivision brand in 2024 and is releasing the Intellivision Sprint, a $150 retro console featuring 45 built-in classic games, HDMI output, wireless controllers, and new overlays. Shipping begins December 2025, blending nostalgia with modern technology for vintage gaming enthusiasts.

Old-school gamers will get a kick out of this: Atari is releasing an Intellivision console.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In an interesting twist of fate, Atari purchased the rights to the Intellivision brand in 2024. The two companies were heated rivals in the early days of console gaming. Now the brands are unified under one roof, and Atari is making good on its investment by releasing an Intellivision retro console.

The new $150 Intellivision Sprint is an authentic recreation of the classic system, complete with two keypads (is this a controller, or a phone?) and 45 built-in games including B-17 Bomber and Bomb Squad, plus new-and-improved overlays required for each game.

Read more: Atari acquires Intellivision, ending a console war that dates back to the late 1970s

The Intellivision Sprint will start shipping in December 2025, and pre-orders are currently live.

It's an interesting time capsule from the modern Atari--led by CEO Wade Rosen, the company is less focused on restoring Atari to its previous industry-leading position, instead prioritizing nostalgic products and sales.

Check below for more info:

3