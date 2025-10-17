In a twist of fate, Atari revives its 80s rival with new console

Old-school gamers will get a kick out of this: Atari is releasing an Intellivision console.
In an interesting twist of fate, Atari purchased the rights to the Intellivision brand in 2024. The two companies were heated rivals in the early days of console gaming. Now the brands are unified under one roof, and Atari is making good on its investment by releasing an Intellivision retro console.
The new $150 Intellivision Sprint is an authentic recreation of the classic system, complete with two keypads (is this a controller, or a phone?) and 45 built-in games including B-17 Bomber and Bomb Squad, plus new-and-improved overlays required for each game.
The Intellivision Sprint will start shipping in December 2025, and pre-orders are currently live.
It's an interesting time capsule from the modern Atari--led by CEO Wade Rosen, the company is less focused on restoring Atari to its previous industry-leading position, instead prioritizing nostalgic products and sales.
The first Intellivision console, brought to you by Atari. The Intellivision Sprint retains the authentic look and feel of the original, modernized with HDMI and wireless controllers. Includes 45 built-in games, including Boulder Dash and Shark! Shark!, along with classic Intellivision sports games, strategy games, and more. Also includes new overlays for each game.
EXPERIENCE THE OTHER SIDE OF THE CONSOLE WAR
Released to compete with the Atari 2600, the Intellivision challenged Atari's dominance in living rooms and created a rivalry that became known as the First Console War. Intellivision offered players more realistic sports and strategy games, richer graphics, and unique, multi-input controllers.
For its 45th anniversary, the Intellivision Sprint brings 45 of the system's best games back to living rooms - now upgraded with HDMI and wireless controllers. Play Boulder Dash in its first official Intellivision release, along with classic favorites Baseball, Shark! Shark!, Astrosmash, and more. Each game comes with new overlays that map the game's specific controls.
Features
• 45 Built-In Games including Boulder Dash, Shark! Shark!, Baseball, and more.
• Easily connects to modern TVs and monitors with HDMI.
• 2 Wireless Controllers: classic disc controllers have been updated to be wireless and rechargeable. Simply dock into the console to charge.
• Overlays for every game, each with new designs. Includes 2 overlays for each game, overlays are double-sided.
• USB-A port can connect original Intellivision II and II controllers (with adapter). Can also be used to play additional games (sold separately).