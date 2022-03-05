NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU: specs leak thanks to hackers

NVIDIA has been slammed by a cyberattack that is causing all sorts of issues, with another one of them being GPU-related leaks to its next-gen GPU architectures... the next one, is Ada Lovelace.

The hacking group has infiltrated NVIDIA's servers, and now more information on Ada Lovelace is here. We have the full specs of NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs including the AD102, AD103, AD104, AD106, and AD107 GPUs.

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture is expected to be deployed later this year, with the flagship AD102 GPU with the full 18432 CUDA cores and 384-bit memory bus. Next down on the list we have the AD103 GPU which should have 10753 CUDA cores, and the AD104 GPU with 7680 CUDA cores. After that there's the AD106 and AD107 GPUs with 4608 CUDA cores, and 3072 CUDA cores respectively.

Disclaimer: in order to provide some context, the AD102 with "12 x 6" refers to 12 (GPC = Graphics Processing Cluster) and 6 (TPC = Texture Processing Cluster). Inside of each TPC, you'll find 2 x SM (Streaming Multiprocessor). Now that we have it out of the way, here are the Ada Lovelace GPU leaked specs:

AD102 : 12 x 6 + 384-bit memory bus

AD103 : 7 x 6 + 256-bit memory bus

AD104 : 5 x 6 + 192-bit memory bus

AD106 : 3 x 6 + 128-bit memory bus

AD107: 3 x 4 + 128-bit memory bus