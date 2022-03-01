All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Secretlab unveils 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair

The Batman hits US theaters on March 4, with Secretlab unleashing the officially licensed 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 8:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Secretlab is expanding its DC Collection of gaming chairs with the introduction of the officially licensed Secretlab "The Batman" Movie Edition chair... and it even has a magnetically detachable Bat emblem... oh man.

Secretlab unveils 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 "The Batman" Movie Edition gaming chair joins the ranks of the growing Secretlab DC Collection in The Joker Edition, The Flash Edition, the Superman Edition, and the older Dark Knight Edition gaming chairs.

In the usual Secretlab style, the new Batman Movie Edition gaming chair arrives in the Bruce Wayne-ready NEO Hybrid Leatherette with perforated matte leather detailing -- and what I need to see in-person -- a brand-new Bat emblem that magnetically attaches to the backrest. Secretlab teases that "The Batman" Edition gaming chair features "nuanced details inspired by Batman lore to create a statement piece for Super Hero aficionados". Uhhh, yeah Secretlab that's me and you really did nail those details (at least from the pictures).

Better yet, Secretlab has The Batman Edition gaming chair available in limited quantities and in multiple sizes: Small, Regular, and XL.

Secretlab unveils 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair 01 | TweakTown.comSecretlab unveils 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair 02 | TweakTown.com

Secretlab co-founder and CEO Ian Ang explains: "Fans have come to love our DC chairs over the years; we get people writing to request for restock each time one sells out. In celebration of the upcoming, all-new blockbuster 'The Batman', we decided to create an even more unique iteration for the truest Batman and DC fans".

Secretlab unveils 'The Batman' Movie Edition gaming chair 06 | TweakTown.com

"Batman's gadgets and his suit have always reflected his complex character and we've incorporated that into our latest 'The Batman' Movie Edition chair - you'll have to watch the movie for the full impact of this Easter egg!"

Buy at Amazon

Cloverfield

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$13.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2022 at 2:24 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.