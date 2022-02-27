All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro packs Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 Pro has Intel 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU + Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU on 15.6-inch model.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 6:29 PM CST
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be fully unveiled this week during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain... but now we have some early rumors to report on.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro packs Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be made available in two different sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, with the larger model featuring an Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU. Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops are part of Intel's latest EVO platform, packing a 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU with built-in Iris Xe graphics.

But the larger 15.6-inch model has higher-end graphics thanks to the Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU, which adds another 600g to the overall weight -- 1.11kg to 1.17kg -- which would be for the beefier thermal solution for the discrete GPU. As for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 it offers up to 21 hours of battery life, packs 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, runs Windows 11, and it's all delivered over a 65W USB Type-C power connector.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, 91mobiles.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

