Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro packs Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU

Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be fully unveiled this week during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain... but now we have some early rumors to report on.

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro will be made available in two different sizes: 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch, with the larger model featuring an Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU. Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops are part of Intel's latest EVO platform, packing a 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU with built-in Iris Xe graphics.

But the larger 15.6-inch model has higher-end graphics thanks to the Intel Arc Alchemist discrete GPU, which adds another 600g to the overall weight -- 1.11kg to 1.17kg -- which would be for the beefier thermal solution for the discrete GPU. As for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 it offers up to 21 hours of battery life, packs 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, runs Windows 11, and it's all delivered over a 65W USB Type-C power connector.