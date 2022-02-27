All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Your future Apple Mac will be built into the keyboard, like the 80s

Apple patents a new computer device concept, with a Magic Keyboard-like device that houses the entire PC, plugs into any display.

Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 1:37 AM CST
I still remember my Dad walking through the door with an Amiga 500 under his arms, and a few years of my youth zapped by. The computer was built into the keyboard and if you wanted to use another 1.44-inch FDD then you'd need to buy a 1.44-inch FDD external drive, and plug it into the Amiga 500 keyboard.

But now, Apple seems to be bringing the 80s computer back with a recent patent filing that would see a future Mac inside of the keyboard. Apple filed the patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a "Computer in an input device" that would use a thicker Magic Keyboard with all of the Mac components inside, connecting to an external display with a single cable. Nice.

The port on the outside of the keyboard would do everything: power delivery, data, and the keyboard itself will be paired with the trackpad and Magic Mouse... wirelessly, of course.

Apple sees a future where you'll be able to tote around your Magic Keyboard with your Mac inside, and then plug into any device (or TV) with a single cable. This means you could take your home office, or professional office, around with you -- but not like a laptop. This would hopefully see prices of the Mac-in-a-keyboard much cheaper than a desktop Mac or MacBook laptop.

