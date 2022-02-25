Mobile titan NetMarble is working on six blockchain games

NetMarble is working on six play-to-earn blockchain smartphone games, and the first one is scheduled for a March 2022 launch.

Korean mobile games giant NetMarble is jumping into the blockchain sphere with a swath of new games. The developer plans to release its first crypto game in March 2022 followed by five other blockchain-based titles. One of these games may be based on Marvel characters--in 2020, Marvel Games teamed up with Wax to make custom NFTs.

"The company is also aiming to launch six blockchain games, with the first coming in March. These include A3: Still Alive Global, Golden Bros, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Global, Champions: Ascension, Monster Arena (TBD) and Everybody's Marvel: Meta World," reads a press release.

NetMarble just reported its best Q4 period in the last few years with $656.6 million in revenues. The recent $2.19 billion acquisition of SpinX, the third most popular casino games-maker on the planet, contributed strongly to NetMarble's growth.