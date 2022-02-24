PlayStation Spartacus is a lot like Nintendo Switch Online + PS Plus

Sony's new PlayStation Spartacus subscription service will use Nintendo's tactics to help combat Game Pass and boost value.

Sony's new PlayStation Spartacus subscription service will reportedly combine some of its competitor's best perks in one package.

Sony's new subscription, codenamed Spartacus, is said to merge PlayStation Now and PS Plus in one service. Official details haven't been announced but sources tell Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb how Spartacus might work (via Grubbsnax).

There's three tiers with separate prices, and the most expensive $16/month tier will offer access to classic PlayStation games similar to Nintendo Switch Online's treasure trove of NES, SNES, and Genesis titles.

Essential - $10/month - PS Plus free monthly games, online multiplayer

Extra - $13/month - PS Plus free monthly games, online multiplayer + can download PS Now games on-demand (but no streaming)

Premium - $16/month - Everything in Extra + game trials of first-party PlayStation games, similar to EA Play + downloadable/streamable games + classic games

Sony's unique combined approach mirrors the tactics used in today's most popular services. Game Pass overs backwards compatible classics alongside game streaming and a wide selection, Switch Online leases out retro games that can't be played any other way on the Switch, and Sony's own PlayStation Now offers offline downloads and streaming.

It's also likely that PlayStation Spartacus' Premium tier will offer unique incentives and in-game extras for first-party games, possibly including skins, consumables, and other exclusive content that can't be found anywhere else. We've seen this tactic in EA Play, Game Pass, and even Amazon Prime Gaming.