This could be PlayStation Spartacus' secret weapon against Game Pass

Subscriptions typically succeed based on two things: Value and features. Sony's new PlayStation Spartacus subscription might offer both.

Sony is readying a new subscription service to rival Xbox Game Pass. The service is codenamed Spartacus, and would merge PS Plus and PS Now together complete with legacy PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and even PS5 games. Reports say there may be three pricing tiers:

Tier 1 - Basic PS Plus membership

Tier 2 - Tier 1 + PS4 and PS5 games (similar to PS Plus Collection)

Tier 3 - Tiers 1-2 + game streaming, demos, and PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games

On paper that sounds incredibly ambitious. Depending on total cost, the value proposition is there. But Sony could go way beyond our expectations with an innovative new feature that allows Spartacus subscribers to create and share their save states and custom game demos with friends.

Sony has patented a unique feature that would effectively let you turn recorded videos into playable "slices" of content. The patents mention "cloud-based game slice generation and frictionless social sharing with instant play."

You know how you can watch user-created gameplay videos on the PlayStation Network? Imagine if you could actually take control of that sequence and play the game with someone else's save, complete with loadout, character progression, etc. You would literally be playing a video.

The new feature would let you edit slices of gameplay, piece them together in a free playable demo, and send them off to friends.

Here's how it would work: Spartacus subscribers would record their "gameplay slices" and upload them to the network. These "gameplay slices" would actually be playable snippets of interactive content.

Creators can select a starting point and an ending point for their shareable game demo (referred to as a "game slice" in the patent) and then upload it to the PlayStation Network. They may also be able to share links via PSN messaging with friends to provide instant access.

The PlayStation Network would have a special section with clickable videos that are both watchable and playable via cloud streaming.

There's no full evidence that this feature will actually show up in PlayStation Spartacus. But if it does, Spartacus could evolve and help transform the subscription-based cloud-streaming market and offer real competition to Xbox Game Pass.