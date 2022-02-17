Ubisoft to deliver 4 AAA games in FY23 including Skull & Bones

Ubisoft says it plans to release at least 4 major AAA games from April 2022 to March 2023, including Skull & Bones and more.

Ubisoft's next FY2023 period should deliver a handful of unique games across a wide spectrum of genres. The company wants to release four big titles from April 2022 - March 2023, including:

Skull & Bones

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Just Dance 2023

The slate is missing heavy-hitters like Assassin's Creed or a Tom Clancy title, however Ubisoft says this year will be the largest ever for Rainbow Six content and features. There's also more Assassin's Creed content planned throughout 2022, but the major new AC title won't launch in FY23.

Ubisoft management also said that one of its new free-to-play game could launch sometime in FY23. This might be The Division Heartlands, which has entered into testing phases.

Development on the games is "progressing well," especially Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which has been in development for years on the powerful Snowdrop engine.