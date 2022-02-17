All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ubisoft to deliver 4 AAA games in FY23 including Skull & Bones

Ubisoft says it plans to release at least 4 major AAA games from April 2022 to March 2023, including Skull & Bones and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 3:37 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft plans to release at least 4 AAA games in the fiscal year ending March 2023, including the long-awaited Skull & Bones.

Ubisoft to deliver 4 AAA games in FY23 including Skull & Bones 77 | TweakTown.com

Ubisoft's next FY2023 period should deliver a handful of unique games across a wide spectrum of genres. The company wants to release four big titles from April 2022 - March 2023, including:

  • Skull & Bones
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Avatar Frontiers of Pandora
  • Just Dance 2023

The slate is missing heavy-hitters like Assassin's Creed or a Tom Clancy title, however Ubisoft says this year will be the largest ever for Rainbow Six content and features. There's also more Assassin's Creed content planned throughout 2022, but the major new AC title won't launch in FY23.

Ubisoft management also said that one of its new free-to-play game could launch sometime in FY23. This might be The Division Heartlands, which has entered into testing phases.

Development on the games is "progressing well," especially Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which has been in development for years on the powerful Snowdrop engine.

Buy at Amazon

Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.88
$29.88$29.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2022 at 3:09 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.