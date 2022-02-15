Apple's new iMac Pro with Mini-LED display has 'over 4000 Mini-LEDs'

Apple could use 'over 4000 Mini-LEDs' inside of its Mini-LED display in the new 2022 iMac Pro, should be revealed in June 2022.

Apple's new 2022 iMac Pro will be launching later this year, with a new Mini-LED display that will reportedly offer around 1000 zones and 4000 Mini-LEDs.

The news of the slick 4000 Mini-LEDs on the new Apple iMac Pro is coming from display analyst Ross Young, who has said that the redesigned iMac Pro with a Mini-LED display would debut in June 2022. It looks like Apple is ahead with its shipment timeline of the new iMac Pro, where it could launch in June versus August or September 2022.

We should expect to see the larger 27-inch iMac Pro with the highest-end Mini-LED panel, while another 24-inch iMac Pro will be revealed at the same time. I wish Apple would shift up to larger displays, with a 32/34-inch iMac Pro and a 30-inch iMac Pro as the new baseline.

Inside, Apple's next-gen iMac Pro will be -- at the very least -- powered by its in-house M1 Max SoC. This will give the new 2022 iMac Pro powerhouse performance, but they won't require oodles of cooling. We should expect the new desktop Macs to be thinner, faster, and better than ever before in every way.