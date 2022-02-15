All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple's new iMac Pro with Mini-LED display has 'over 4000 Mini-LEDs'

Apple could use 'over 4000 Mini-LEDs' inside of its Mini-LED display in the new 2022 iMac Pro, should be revealed in June 2022.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 15 2022 6:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple's new 2022 iMac Pro will be launching later this year, with a new Mini-LED display that will reportedly offer around 1000 zones and 4000 Mini-LEDs.

The news of the slick 4000 Mini-LEDs on the new Apple iMac Pro is coming from display analyst Ross Young, who has said that the redesigned iMac Pro with a Mini-LED display would debut in June 2022. It looks like Apple is ahead with its shipment timeline of the new iMac Pro, where it could launch in June versus August or September 2022.

We should expect to see the larger 27-inch iMac Pro with the highest-end Mini-LED panel, while another 24-inch iMac Pro will be revealed at the same time. I wish Apple would shift up to larger displays, with a 32/34-inch iMac Pro and a 30-inch iMac Pro as the new baseline.

Inside, Apple's next-gen iMac Pro will be -- at the very least -- powered by its in-house M1 Max SoC. This will give the new 2022 iMac Pro powerhouse performance, but they won't require oodles of cooling. We should expect the new desktop Macs to be thinner, faster, and better than ever before in every way.

Apple's new iMac Pro with Mini-LED display has 'over 4000 Mini-LEDs' 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple iMac (24-inch, Apple M1 chip)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1649.99
$1649.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2022 at 12:05 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.