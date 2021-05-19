Apple's new MacBooks with Mini-LED displays could be delayed til 2022

Apple's new MacBooks with Mini-LED display technology could be delayed, postponed until 2022 according to the new rumors.

Apple is already having trouble getting its new 2021 iPad Pro out and into the wild, packing a gorgeous new Mini-LED display that the very same Mini-LED technology would be gracing a display near you inside of a new MacBook this year... but nope.

According to the latest reports from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might be postponing the new Mini-LED-backlit MacBook laptops until 2022. Kuo wrote: "Launch of Apple's mini LED-backlit MacBook series may be postponed to 2022, according to industry sources".

There are other reports that Apple would launch the new Mini-LED MacBook Pro in limited quantities sometime this year, but with the way things are going with Mini-LED + Apple + Taiwan/TSMC supply issues + global tech shortages + COVID-19 pandemic hitting Taiwan again then 2022 would be a better year for the Mini-LED MacBook.

We should continue to hear updates on the Mini-LED display situation, as well as Apple's new MacBook and MacBook Pro which will both go ahead without Mini-LED and ship with IPS displays.