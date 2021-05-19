All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's new MacBooks with Mini-LED displays could be delayed til 2022

Apple's new MacBooks with Mini-LED display technology could be delayed, postponed until 2022 according to the new rumors.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 19 2021 9:34 PM CDT
Apple is already having trouble getting its new 2021 iPad Pro out and into the wild, packing a gorgeous new Mini-LED display that the very same Mini-LED technology would be gracing a display near you inside of a new MacBook this year... but nope.

According to the latest reports from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might be postponing the new Mini-LED-backlit MacBook laptops until 2022. Kuo wrote: "Launch of Apple's mini LED-backlit MacBook series may be postponed to 2022, according to industry sources".

There are other reports that Apple would launch the new Mini-LED MacBook Pro in limited quantities sometime this year, but with the way things are going with Mini-LED + Apple + Taiwan/TSMC supply issues + global tech shortages + COVID-19 pandemic hitting Taiwan again then 2022 would be a better year for the Mini-LED MacBook.

We should continue to hear updates on the Mini-LED display situation, as well as Apple's new MacBook and MacBook Pro which will both go ahead without Mini-LED and ship with IPS displays.

NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

