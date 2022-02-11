Do you want a free trip to space? Apply now before it's too late!

The nonprofit organization Space for Humanity might be able to help you out.

Space for Humanity is accepting applications for its Citizen Astronaut Program, but the deadline to be accepted is only a few days away, on Tuesday, February 15th. The program will cover the expense of training and flying you on a suborbital spaceflight. The program hopes to spread the "overview effect," a phenomenon experienced by astronauts shifting their perspective about life and our planet when viewing Earth from space.

Space for Humanity seeks individuals with a strong passion, but not necessarily one that has to be directly related to space. The organization hopes that the overview effect will spur action on those passions, as it has done for others in the past. Leadership qualities and a level of influence also contribute to the selection criteria.

"It doesn't really matter what it is that you're interested in. It could be ending poverty, it could be access to education, it could be LGBTQ rights, it could be environmentalism. Basically, we want people who are really, really passionate about whatever it is that they care about," Space for Humanity Executive Director Rachel Lyons told Space.com.

"That doesn't mean that they necessarily have a CEO or president title. But it means that they have the potential to touch a lot of lives," Lyons continued.

If you wish to apply for the program, you can do so here.