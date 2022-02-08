MSI Summit E16 Flip EVO laptop: Intel Alder Lake CPU + Arc A370M GPU

MSI is preparing its new Summit E16 Flip EVO laptop which will be a new 2-in-1 ultra-portable business laptop, that has been revealed on the PugetBench website.

Inside, the new MSI Summit E16 Flip EVO laptop can be configured with up to Intel's new Core i7-12700H processor (14 cores and 20 threads) with 45W TDP. The previous E16 Flip EVO laptop had LPDDR4X memory but the new version should be upgraded to LPDDR5-6400, which is a big deal for laptops.

But it gets even more interesting when it comes to the GPU department, where the MSI Summit E16 Flip EVO laptop has an Intel Arc Alchemist A370M mobile GPU, steering away from the previous E16 Flip EVO that used the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 family of GPUs.

Intel's upcoming Arc A370M mobile GPU should be based on the DG2-128EU GPU, and should rock 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a smaller 64-bit memory bus. We should expect 20% lower performance over the desktop version of the Arc A380 GPU.