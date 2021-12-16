All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel confirms next-gen DG3 'Elasti' GPU, should drop in 2024+

Intel's next-next-gen DG3 'Elasti' GPU confirmed by Intel, will follow DG1 and DG2 in the coming years... spotted in new drivers.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Dec 16 2021 5:32 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has teased a bunch of its unreleased CPUs and GPUs in its new drivers for the 11th Gen NUC, with codenames for GPUs that were previously leaked, now confirmed.

Intel confirms next-gen DG3 'Elasti' GPU, should drop in 2024+ 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel's next-gen DG3 "Elasti" GPU has been confirmed, as well as the Arc Alchemist DG2 graphics cards and CPU codenames for next-gen Intel Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake CPUs. Inside, leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA noticed mentions of "ELG" which later turned into what we know as the Intel DG3 "Elasti" GPU.

The driver number of Intel DG3 "Elasti" ended in "9999" which references this driver is a "testing driver" which isn't available to the public, but now is available on Intel's official website. As for "Elasti", that is the codename to Intel's next-next-gen DG3 discrete GPU, but the driver also supports multiple Intel next-gen CPUs.

The CPUs supported include:

  • Raptor Lake-S (RPLS)
  • Meteor Lake (MTL)
  • Arrow Lake (ARL)
  • Lunar Lake (LNL)
Intel confirms next-gen DG3 'Elasti' GPU, should drop in 2024+ 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel Arc Alchemist GPU family

  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A380 Graphics Family
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350 Graphics Family
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A370M Graphics Family
  • Intel (R) Arc (TM) A350M Graphics Family
  • Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe A200M Graphics Family
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$603.00
$618.88$618.88$818.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/16/2021 at 11:01 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.