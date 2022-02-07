AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT: over 2.5GHz GPU clocks, higher 350W TDP

AMD will be spitting out its refreshed RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card in the coming months, with new rumors suggesting GPU clocks will be over 2.5GHz.

The new rumors for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphic card are coming from Greymon55 on Twitter, where he said that the RX 6950 XT boost "seems to be over 2.5GHz". This is 250MHz higher than the air-cooled RX 6900 XT and around 65MHz faster than the RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition.

AMD's air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT rocks the Navi 21 XTX GPU while the liquid-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT and some of the custom RX 6900 XTs from AIB partners use the higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU. The new Radeon RX 6950 XT should also use the Navi 21 XTXH GPU but with even higher clocks (2.5GHz+) and faster GDDR6 memory.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will also reportedly have a higher TBP (Typical Board Power) of 350W, which is higher than the 300W of the air-cooled RX 6900 XT and 330W of the liquid-cooled RX 6900 XT. The boosted 350W TBP is higher than every other RX 6900 XT that exists today.

We should expect AMD to launch its new Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship GPU in mid-April, which will directly battle NVIDIA's should-have-been-here-already GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship GPU.