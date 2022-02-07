All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT: over 2.5GHz GPU clocks, higher 350W TDP

AMD's rumored Radeon RX 6950 XT refresh could see 2.5GHz+ GPU boost clocks, higher 350W TDP for custom Big Navi GPUs coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Feb 7 2022 10:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD will be spitting out its refreshed RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card in the coming months, with new rumors suggesting GPU clocks will be over 2.5GHz.

The new rumors for the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT graphic card are coming from Greymon55 on Twitter, where he said that the RX 6950 XT boost "seems to be over 2.5GHz". This is 250MHz higher than the air-cooled RX 6900 XT and around 65MHz faster than the RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition.

AMD's air-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT rocks the Navi 21 XTX GPU while the liquid-cooled Radeon RX 6900 XT and some of the custom RX 6900 XTs from AIB partners use the higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU. The new Radeon RX 6950 XT should also use the Navi 21 XTXH GPU but with even higher clocks (2.5GHz+) and faster GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT: over 2.5GHz GPU clocks, higher 350W TDP 507 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT will also reportedly have a higher TBP (Typical Board Power) of 350W, which is higher than the 300W of the air-cooled RX 6900 XT and 330W of the liquid-cooled RX 6900 XT. The boosted 350W TBP is higher than every other RX 6900 XT that exists today.

We should expect AMD to launch its new Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship GPU in mid-April, which will directly battle NVIDIA's should-have-been-here-already GeForce RTX 3090 Ti flagship GPU.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1599.00
$1599.00$1829.99$2011.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2022 at 12:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.