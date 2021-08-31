All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX teased: 18Gbps GDDR6, faster than RTX 3090

AMD's tweaked Radeon RX 6900 XTX specs teased: faster Navi 21 GPU, faster 18Gbps GDDR6, and faster than the GeForce RTX 3090.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 31 2021 1:09 AM CDT
We've been hearing more and more about AMD's highly-tweaked Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card -- with the Radeon RX 6900 XTX teased in a water-cooled variant... and here it is again.

The purported AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX graphics card would have a higher-binned Navi 21 XTXH GPU, higher-clocked 18-18.5Gbps GDDR6 memory, and it would be faster than NVIDIA's flagship Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090.

The new rumor is coming from CyberPunkCat on Twitter, with 3DCenter.org quick to reply by saying that the Radeon RX 6900 XTX and its 24.93 TFLOPs of compute performance points perfectly to the boost clock of the Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooling GPU. 3DCenter.org added: "The 24.93 TFLops points (perfectly) to the boost clock of 6900XT "Liquid Cooling". This card is sometimes reported as "18 Gbps" instead of the real 18.5 Gbps. So, maybe just an old slide - back in the days, when AMD was unsure for how to release this LC card?"

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

