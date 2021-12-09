All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD could have its own 'SUPER' cards with 'Radeon RX 6000S' teased

AMD's purported Radeon RX 6000S series GPUs teased, could be Team Red's answer to Team Green's GeForce RTX 30 SUPER series GPUs.

Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 8:28 PM CST
Something a little surprising has just popped up and flung into the rumor mill: a new series based on the refreshed RDNA 2 architecture known as "Radeon RX 6000S Mobile Graphics".

Yeah, that "S" is really important but for a couple of reasons -- first, AMD has been pumping outs its AMD 4700S Desktop Kit and the more recent and beefier AMD 4800S Desktop Kit -- both with an "S". The new Radeon RX 6800S is expected to use the Navi 22 GPU but on the new TSMC N6 node, down from the N7 node used on the Radeon RX 6800M and its Navi 22 GPU.

TSMC is expecting around 18% higher logic density over the N7 process, with the N6 process fully compatible with the N7 process technology which makes it easier for AMD to transition its GPU onto TSMC's new node. We could expect AMD to unveil its new Radeon RX 6000S series GPUs at CES 2022 alongside its new AMD Ryzen 6000 series "Rembrandt" CPUs in early 2022.

We should see the new Radeon RX 6000S series GPUs inside of mobile designs for now, but maybe a refresh of the Radeon RX 6000 series in Radeon RX 6000S series will happen after the mobile version. Just in time for Intel's launch of its desktop-class Arc Alchemist GPU, which the company will be launching its Arc GPU in a new mobile design in early 2022, too.

