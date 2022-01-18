All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series refresh: 18Gbps GDDR6 cards in Q2 2022

AMD's rumored Radeon RX 6000 series GPU refresh: Navi 21 + Navi 22-based cards with 18Gbps GDDR6X coming in Q2 2022 says rumors.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 9:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD looks to be preparing a new Radeon RX 6000 series GPU refresh with faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, with a purported Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6850 XT, and Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series refresh: 18Gbps GDDR6 cards in Q2 2022 507 | TweakTown.com

New information is coming from leaker "Wjm47196" that posts on Chiphell, where it is teased that the Radeon RX 6x50 XT model graphics cards will be powered by the Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs and might "replace" the existing Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

The new Radeon RX 6000 series GPU refresh would have a larger upgrade in the form of faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory, which is already deployed on AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition -- oh, and AMD's upcoming mid-range Radeon RX 6500 XT. Samsung recently unveiled its spiffy new 20Gbps and 24Gbps GDDR6 memory modules, where AMD could be using this faster GDDR6 and downclocking it to 18Gbps.

We could even see AMD move over from the 7nm process node at TSMC, to the newer 6nm process node -- which is compatible with all of the RDNA 2-powered GPUs including Navi 21, Navi 22, and Navi 23 GPUs (which are all made on TSMC N7 right now).

NVIDIA is launching its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card in the coming weeks, if it gets around its production problems, which will sport 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1639.99
$1639.99$1639.99$1899.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 7:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.