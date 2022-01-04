All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: best mobile RDNA 2 GPU + faster 18Gbps GDDR6

AMD is tapping TSMC's new 6nm process node for its new mobile GPUs -- the Radeon RX 6850M XT -- packs faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 4 2022 6:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is about to introduce its new Radeon RX 6000 XT series mobile GPUs, with the introduction of the flagship Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card that rocks 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: best mobile RDNA 2 GPU + faster 18Gbps GDDR6 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card uses Samsung's faster 12GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps, faster than the 16GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps on the desktop Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. AMD still taps TSMC's regular 7nm process node for its new Radeon RX 6850M XT (and the RX 6650M XT + RX 6650M) while the RX 6850M has 40 Compute Units and a Game Clock of 2463MHz.

AMD has 12GB of GDDR6 memory at the faster 18Gbps bandwidth, on a 192-bit memory interface and 96MB Infinity Cache -- all with a TGP of 165W. There's also the introduction of 2 x Navi 24 GPUs using the TSMC 6nm process node, and will power the Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M mobile GPUs (with 4GB and 2GB of GDDR6 memory, the RX 6300M has 2GB of GDDR6 at a higher 18Gbps bandwidth).

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: best mobile RDNA 2 GPU + faster 18Gbps GDDR6 06 | TweakTown.com

But that's when things get confusing: there's also the new Radeon 6000S mobile GPUs that will be fighting NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Max-Q family of GPUs -- while the flagship Radeon RX 6850M XT will battle, but probably not beat -- NVIDIA's about-to-be-introduced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (with 16GB of GDDR6 memory) and record-breaking mobile GPU performance.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1651.18
$1651.18$1651.18$1699.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2022 at 6:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.