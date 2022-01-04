AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: best mobile RDNA 2 GPU + faster 18Gbps GDDR6

AMD is tapping TSMC's new 6nm process node for its new mobile GPUs -- the Radeon RX 6850M XT -- packs faster 18Gbps GDDR6 memory.

AMD is about to introduce its new Radeon RX 6000 XT series mobile GPUs, with the introduction of the flagship Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card that rocks 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card uses Samsung's faster 12GB GDDR6 @ 18Gbps, faster than the 16GB GDDR6 @ 16Gbps on the desktop Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards. AMD still taps TSMC's regular 7nm process node for its new Radeon RX 6850M XT (and the RX 6650M XT + RX 6650M) while the RX 6850M has 40 Compute Units and a Game Clock of 2463MHz.

AMD has 12GB of GDDR6 memory at the faster 18Gbps bandwidth, on a 192-bit memory interface and 96MB Infinity Cache -- all with a TGP of 165W. There's also the introduction of 2 x Navi 24 GPUs using the TSMC 6nm process node, and will power the Radeon RX 6500M and Radeon RX 6300M mobile GPUs (with 4GB and 2GB of GDDR6 memory, the RX 6300M has 2GB of GDDR6 at a higher 18Gbps bandwidth).

But that's when things get confusing: there's also the new Radeon 6000S mobile GPUs that will be fighting NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Max-Q family of GPUs -- while the flagship Radeon RX 6850M XT will battle, but probably not beat -- NVIDIA's about-to-be-introduced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (with 16GB of GDDR6 memory) and record-breaking mobile GPU performance.