ASRock teases Radeon RX 6400 Challenger in Mini-ITX form factor

ASRock is preparing a new Radeon RX 6400 Challenger graphics card, in Mini-ITX form for lower-end SFF gaming PCs with Navi 24.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 11:28 PM CST
ASRock is about to unleash a monster... well, not-so-monster entry-level Navi 24-powered Radeon RX 6400 Challenger graphics card, but in Mini-ITX form.

ASRock teases Radeon RX 6400 Challenger in Mini-ITX form factor 01 | TweakTown.com
The new ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger Mini-ITX graphics card will be powered by the new Navi 24 GPU, which is made on the fresh new 6nm process node by TSMC, and will just 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The new AMD Radeon RX 6400 was never meant to see the light of day in the DIY market, but it looks like OEMs and system builders will be using the RX 6400.

We're hearing about the new Radeon RX 6400 through new listings with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and some new filings from ASRock. The new ASRock Radeon RX 6400 Challenger Mini-ITX will not require any PCIe power connectors, and will solely be powered by the motherboard. We'll know more details in the coming weeks, I guess.

ASRock teases Radeon RX 6400 Challenger in Mini-ITX form factor 02 | TweakTown.com
ASRock teases Radeon RX 6400 Challenger in Mini-ITX form factor 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

