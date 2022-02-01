All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk offers teen $5,000 to kill the Twitter bot tracking his jet

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered a teen $5,000 to delete the Twitter bot he created that tracks Musk's private jet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 3:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A college student that is a fan of tracking aviation created a Twitter bot that tracks and publishes the location of Elon Musk's private jet.

19-year-old Jack Sweeney created a bot that interprets all of the relevant public flight data for Elon Musk's private jet taking off and landing, allowing the bot to predict where it was going and then post the information to Twitter. Elon Musk's private jet wasn't the only aircraft Sweeney tracked, several other bots were created for Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and other celebrity figures. However, the Twitter account for Musk's private jet "ElonJet" gained the most followers, with it currently having 260,000+ at the time of writing.

Protocol published an article with Sweeney that reveals a conversation between the SpaceX CEO and the bot creator. Musk asked Sweeney, "Can you take this down? It is a security risk", Sweeney replied, "Yes, I can, but it'll cost you a Model 3 only joking unless?". Musk said, "I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase". It seems Musk is concerned that the public data will allow for people such as paparazzi, fans, or dangerous stalkers to track his location and ambush him at airports. A very real problem for people of high celebrity status.

Musk continued and asked Sweeney how much he has made off the Twitter accounts, to which Sweeney said less than $20 a month. Musk then offered Sweeney $5,000 to terminate the account so "crazy people" wouldn't track his location. Sweeney replied by saying, "Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a Model 3."

Musk said he would consider the offer and since hasn't replied. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk offers teen $5,000 to kill the Twitter bot tracking his jet 200 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.41
$11.41$11.41$9.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2022 at 2:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.