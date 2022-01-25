All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA pushes back the date for touring the International Space Station

NASA officially pushed back the date for its first tourism mission to the International Space Station, a new date was announced.

Published Tue, Jan 25 2022 1:02 AM CST
The organizer for NASA's first tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has announced the mission is delayed.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-1 mission that will be the first-ever private astronaut mission to the ISS will now be targeting a new launch date. Originally, Axiom Space planned on launching three amateur astronauts to the ISS sometime at the end of February, but now NASA and Axiom are targeting a launch window at the end of March.

The reason for the delay is for "additional spacecraft preparations and space station traffic," which, as Digital Trends reports, suggests that there is going to be some other spacecraft traveling to the ISS at the end of February causing "traffic". The three amateur astronauts traveling to the ISS will be Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, American entrepreneur Larry Connor, and former Israeli Air Force pilot Eytan Stibbe.

NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

