NASA pushes back the date for touring the International Space Station

The organizer for NASA's first tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has announced the mission is delayed.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-1 mission that will be the first-ever private astronaut mission to the ISS will now be targeting a new launch date. Originally, Axiom Space planned on launching three amateur astronauts to the ISS sometime at the end of February, but now NASA and Axiom are targeting a launch window at the end of March.

The reason for the delay is for "additional spacecraft preparations and space station traffic," which, as Digital Trends reports, suggests that there is going to be some other spacecraft traveling to the ISS at the end of February causing "traffic". The three amateur astronauts traveling to the ISS will be Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, American entrepreneur Larry Connor, and former Israeli Air Force pilot Eytan Stibbe.