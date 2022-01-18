All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This cryptocurrency exchange is the first to get hacked in 2022

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges has announced that it has been hacked, and in response, it froze user withdrawals.

Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 12:03 AM CST
One of the world's most recognizable cryptocurrency exchanges, Crypto.com, has announced it has been hacked.

Crypto.com took to its official Twitter account to announce that it has noticed some of its users reporting "suspicious activity" on their accounts, some users reported that coins were missing from their wallets. In response to these reports from users, Crypto.com decided it was best to pause all withdrawals across its entire platform, which prevents hacker(s) from moving stolen assets off the platform into other accounts. The hack announcement marks the first cryptocurrency exchange hacking of 2022.

The exchange followed up with another tweet that stated, "all funds are safe" and that the hack is being treated with an "abundance of caution". In response, Crypto.com wrote that "security on all accounts is being enhanced," which will require users to sign back into the Crypto.com app and exchange, and reset their two-factor authentication. Once these steps are complete, withdrawals will be re-enabled across the platform.

This cryptocurrency exchange is the first to get hacked in 2022
NEWS SOURCE:newsbtc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

