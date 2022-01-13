All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite's multiplayer to get 'serial narrative content'

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer seasons could get story content, lore, and much more with serialized narratives.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 3:01 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer could get expanded storylines, new 343 Industries job listings indicate.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer to get 'serial narrative content' 333 | TweakTown.com

Back in June 2021, Halo creative head Joseph Staten said Halo Infinite's multiplayer would tell a story. That hasn't really happened just yet. Infinite's season 1 battle pass very lightly pays homage to the Heroes of Reach and there's no real narrative outside of a great-but-hollow season 1 cinematic. The F2P multiplayer is held together by chaotic action, not story beats. That could change soon.

343 Industries is currently hiring a Halo Infinite writing director that will oversee and help create "serial narrative content" for Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

There's no real news from 343i regarding more F2P story content, and it was believed the Fractures, or cross-over events, would tell a more diverse tale...however that hasn't happened outside of brief snippets of lore from unlockable armors and the like.

Here's info from the writer job listing:

Are you a terrific writer who is passionate about serial storytelling in an expansive science fiction universe? Are you hungry to innovate and create experiences that delight and deeply engage players?

Are you a wise manager and mentor eager to build a diverse team of writers? Are you a humble and skillful collaborator who thrives on working with colleagues from a variety of game development disciplines?

If so, 343 Industries is looking for you to be a Writing Director for Halo Infinite!

  • Collaborate with Halo Infinite's Head of Creative as well as other leads to create highly innovative and engaging, serial narrative content for Halo Infinite's free-to-play
  • Write everything from cinematic scripts to character sheets for casting to reactive A.I. dialog-and more. Provide precise and thoughtful feedback and editorial for other writers'
  • Work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure Seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story.
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.75
$54.99$58.95$59.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2022 at 2:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:careers.microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.