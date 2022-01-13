Halo Infinite's multiplayer to get 'serial narrative content'

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer seasons could get story content, lore, and much more with serialized narratives.

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer could get expanded storylines, new 343 Industries job listings indicate.

Back in June 2021, Halo creative head Joseph Staten said Halo Infinite's multiplayer would tell a story. That hasn't really happened just yet. Infinite's season 1 battle pass very lightly pays homage to the Heroes of Reach and there's no real narrative outside of a great-but-hollow season 1 cinematic. The F2P multiplayer is held together by chaotic action, not story beats. That could change soon.

343 Industries is currently hiring a Halo Infinite writing director that will oversee and help create "serial narrative content" for Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.

There's no real news from 343i regarding more F2P story content, and it was believed the Fractures, or cross-over events, would tell a more diverse tale...however that hasn't happened outside of brief snippets of lore from unlockable armors and the like.

Here's info from the writer job listing: