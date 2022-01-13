Halo Infinite's multiplayer to get 'serial narrative content'
Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer seasons could get story content, lore, and much more with serialized narratives.
Back in June 2021, Halo creative head Joseph Staten said Halo Infinite's multiplayer would tell a story. That hasn't really happened just yet. Infinite's season 1 battle pass very lightly pays homage to the Heroes of Reach and there's no real narrative outside of a great-but-hollow season 1 cinematic. The F2P multiplayer is held together by chaotic action, not story beats. That could change soon.
343 Industries is currently hiring a Halo Infinite writing director that will oversee and help create "serial narrative content" for Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer.
There's no real news from 343i regarding more F2P story content, and it was believed the Fractures, or cross-over events, would tell a more diverse tale...however that hasn't happened outside of brief snippets of lore from unlockable armors and the like.
Here's info from the writer job listing:
Are you a terrific writer who is passionate about serial storytelling in an expansive science fiction universe? Are you hungry to innovate and create experiences that delight and deeply engage players?
Are you a wise manager and mentor eager to build a diverse team of writers? Are you a humble and skillful collaborator who thrives on working with colleagues from a variety of game development disciplines?
If so, 343 Industries is looking for you to be a Writing Director for Halo Infinite!
- Collaborate with Halo Infinite's Head of Creative as well as other leads to create highly innovative and engaging, serial narrative content for Halo Infinite's free-to-play
- Write everything from cinematic scripts to character sheets for casting to reactive A.I. dialog-and more. Provide precise and thoughtful feedback and editorial for other writers'
- Work closely with the Halo franchise team to ensure Seasonal story content both leverages existing Halo lore and adds exciting new chapters to the larger Halo story.