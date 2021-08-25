All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons have spartan ops-style storylines

Each of Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons will tell a story with a specific theme similar to Halo 4's Spartan Ops chapters.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 5:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Each of Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons will tell a specific story and have a set theme, 343 Industries has confirmed.

Today 343i released a cinematic trailer for Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season. The footage shows the origin story of Academy Commander Agryna, a new Spartan introduced in Halo Infinite that trains recruits in the pre-war simulations division. Like Halo 4's Spartan Ops, it looks like Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons will also tell the story of a band of new Spartan recruits as they jump into the fray to show a new perspective of the war. Gamers will get to forge their own storyline in a free-to-play environment as Master Chief battles Cortana and the Banished on Zeta Halo.

Like Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer will also tell a story. While specifics are light, 343i has confirmed each multiplayer season will spin its own event arc that somehow ties into the Halo Infinite campaign. The first season, Heroes of Reach, will chronicle the legendary conflict outlined in Bungie's 2010 FPS epic.

"At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward," 343i's Joseph Staten said in June 2021.

"How exactly we're going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead... Well, we're not ready to share details yet. But I can share that we picked "Heroes of Reach" as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it's a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5."

Each of Infinite's multiplayer seasons will be 3 months long and focus primarily on PVP. The PVE implications--if any--are unknown at this time, which is a big departure from the PVE-only Spartan Ops (this mode was primarily made as a story-focused spin-off of the Firefight mode).

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season will release December 8, 2021 alongside a singleplayer-only campaign.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons have spartan ops-style storylines 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2021 at 5:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.