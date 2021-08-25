Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons have spartan ops-style storylines

Each of Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons will tell a specific story and have a set theme, 343 Industries has confirmed.

Today 343i released a cinematic trailer for Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season. The footage shows the origin story of Academy Commander Agryna, a new Spartan introduced in Halo Infinite that trains recruits in the pre-war simulations division. Like Halo 4's Spartan Ops, it looks like Halo Infinite's multiplayer seasons will also tell the story of a band of new Spartan recruits as they jump into the fray to show a new perspective of the war. Gamers will get to forge their own storyline in a free-to-play environment as Master Chief battles Cortana and the Banished on Zeta Halo.

Like Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer will also tell a story. While specifics are light, 343i has confirmed each multiplayer season will spin its own event arc that somehow ties into the Halo Infinite campaign. The first season, Heroes of Reach, will chronicle the legendary conflict outlined in Bungie's 2010 FPS epic.

"At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward," 343i's Joseph Staten said in June 2021.

"How exactly we're going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead... Well, we're not ready to share details yet. But I can share that we picked "Heroes of Reach" as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it's a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5."

Each of Infinite's multiplayer seasons will be 3 months long and focus primarily on PVP. The PVE implications--if any--are unknown at this time, which is a big departure from the PVE-only Spartan Ops (this mode was primarily made as a story-focused spin-off of the Firefight mode).

Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season will release December 8, 2021 alongside a singleplayer-only campaign.

