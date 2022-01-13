All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TSMC to build Intel's new 3nm CPUs at new site in northern Taiwan

TSMC's new facility in the Baoshan area in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan will be making Intel's next-gen chips on its 3nm process node.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 8:51 AM CST
TSMC will be making Intel's next-gen processors in the coming years, with new reports suggesting TSMC will be building the bleeding edge chips at its latest facility in Baoshan, north of Hsinchu.

TSMC to build Intel's new 3nm CPUs at new site in northern Taiwan 08 | TweakTown.com

Intel's next-gen 3nm processors will be built by TSMC at this new facility, where Baoshan has access to a reservoir of water that these massive fabs require. TSMC is in Taiwan and while it's surrounded by water, water shortages across the country have been wreaking havoc at multiple chip-making facilities.

Making the next-gen 3nm chips at this new facility means TSMC can handle the production volume required, as it will have no shortages of water. The Baoshan facility is also close to the main TSMC campus, which is another tick in the box for 'positives' for TSMC to make this move. Intel will have its future-gen Core i3 processors built on the new 3nm process node at TSMC -- as TSMC has its facility gearing to go, while Intel would take many more years to have a next-gen 3nm fabrication plant on US soil.

TSMC has been at the very forefront of 3nm process technology, with production scheduled for later this year.

NEWS SOURCES:digitimes.com, eenewseurope.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

