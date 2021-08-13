All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel rumored to secure most of TSMC's new 3nm production capacity

TSMC's next-gen 3nm node is going to be popular, with Intel rumored to have secured most of TSMC's 3nm production capacity.

Published Fri, Aug 13 2021 10:06 PM CDT
We're hearing new rumors that Intel has secured most of TSMC's upcoming 3nm production capacity, underscoring rumors from all the way back in January 2021.

Now we have Chinese publication UDN reporting that mass production of Intel's new CPUs on TSMC's new 3nm node will begin in Q2 2022, with production capacity expected to hit 4000 wafers in May 2022, and in the months after that, it will flow out 10,000 wafers per month.

The new report says that Intel will be using TSMC's new 3nm node for 3 x GPUs, and 1 x GPU -- we should expect the 3nm CPUs to be next-gen Xeon processors for next-gen servers and data centers -- not the upcoming Raptor Lake CPUs that will be launching in the second half of 2022.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) will begin production of Intel's new CPUs at their 18b Fab, and we should expect much more news in the coming months about Intel and its new Intel 7, Intel 4, and Intel 3 that are all on the way.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

