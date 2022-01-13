AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs use optimized 5nm node at TSMC

AMD will be unleashing its next-gen Zen 4 architecture later this year, with the new CPU architecture powering the company's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series processors.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" CPUs will be based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture and will be using the new AM5 platform and flashy new LGA 1718 socket we've been hearing more and more about lately. But in a new interview with AnandTech, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talked about the new 5nm process node from TSMC that the company is building its new Zen 4 chips on.

AMD will be tapping a "specially optimized variant" of TSMC's new 5nm process node, which has been designed for high-performance computing. The interview with AT reads: "Dr. Su stated that AMD is continuing to innovate in all areas. For AMD it seems, leading the chiplet technology has helped to bring the package together".

"She went on to say that AMD has had strong delivery of 7nm, is introducing 6nm, followed by Zen 4 and 5nm, talking about 2D chiplets and 3D chiplets - AMD has all these things in the tool chest and are using the right technology for the right application. Dr Su reinforced that technology roadmaps are all about making the right choices and the right junctures, and explicitly stated that our 5nm technology is highly optimized for high-performance computing - it's not necessarily the same as some other 5nm technologies out there".