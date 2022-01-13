All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs use optimized 5nm node at TSMC

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Zen 4 CPUs will be on the new AM5 socket, made on TSMC's new optimized 5nm process node.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 13 2022 7:05 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD will be unleashing its next-gen Zen 4 architecture later this year, with the new CPU architecture powering the company's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series processors.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs use optimized 5nm node at TSMC 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Raphael" CPUs will be based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture and will be using the new AM5 platform and flashy new LGA 1718 socket we've been hearing more and more about lately. But in a new interview with AnandTech, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talked about the new 5nm process node from TSMC that the company is building its new Zen 4 chips on.

AMD will be tapping a "specially optimized variant" of TSMC's new 5nm process node, which has been designed for high-performance computing. The interview with AT reads: "Dr. Su stated that AMD is continuing to innovate in all areas. For AMD it seems, leading the chiplet technology has helped to bring the package together".

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series Zen 4 CPUs use optimized 5nm node at TSMC 07 | TweakTown.com

"She went on to say that AMD has had strong delivery of 7nm, is introducing 6nm, followed by Zen 4 and 5nm, talking about 2D chiplets and 3D chiplets - AMD has all these things in the tool chest and are using the right technology for the right application. Dr Su reinforced that technology roadmaps are all about making the right choices and the right junctures, and explicitly stated that our 5nm technology is highly optimized for high-performance computing - it's not necessarily the same as some other 5nm technologies out there".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$539.99
$539.99$539.98$514.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2022 at 10:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, anandtech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.