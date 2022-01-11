KIOXIA teases next-gen CD7 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, an industry first

KIOXIA might not have been physically at CES 2022, pulling out over the Omicron pandemic panic, but the company had some sweet stuff to show off virtually.

KIOXIA teased its next-gen CD7 PCIe 5.0 NVMe Data Center SSD, an industry-first, with PCIe 5.0 rolling out on Intel's new Z690 chipset motherboards and into the data centers and HPC systems of the world. KIOXIA also showed off its new XD6 Gen4 NVMe SSD on the smaller EDSFF E1.S form factor, pushing a huge 7GB/sec reads.

Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc said: "The KIOXIA legacy of innovation continues with product introductions such as the latest generation of BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and our new BG5 Series solid state drives. Whether it is automotive applications or compact high performance-oriented PCs, we are committed to developing flash storage solutions that enable the success of emerging applications and allow existing technologies to reach their full potential".

As for the virtual experience, KIOXIA does it like no other -- no other company that I've used a virtual experience with, has been as good as this -- showing off everything in a virtual setting. On my daily driver 77-inch 4K 120Hz CX series LG OLED TV, the experience is unparalleled.

Moving into the consumer section, KIOXIA details its XG6 Series Client NVMe SSD which uses its in-house 96-Layer BiCS FLASH, and on PCIe 3.0 x4 you're going to get up to 3.18GB/sec (3180MB/sec) reads, and up to 2.96GB/sec (2960MB/sec) writes with the XG6 SSD -- available in 256GB up to 1TB capacities.

KIOXIA also has the XG6-P series, a higher-end drive available in 2TB with the same 3.18GB/sec (3180MB/sec) reads and slightly slower writes of up to 2.92GB/sec (2920MB/sec).

There's plenty of enterprise and data center SSDs that KIOXIA has on its virtual experience, which you can check out here.