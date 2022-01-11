Joe Rogan comments on future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency 'hope'

The future of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and the Metaverse has been discussed on a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience".

Comedian and commentator Joe Rogan sat down with Adam Curry, the host of the "No Agenda" podcast and referred to as the "podfather", for 3 hours to discuss a variety of different topics. One of the topics that were brought up was cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, and the Metaverse, where Rogan said, "It's either going to fall apart completely, or we're going to use this as an opportunity to right the ship and come up with a better way to live our lives."

As seen in the above video, Curry explained that many young people are not participating in the traditional financial system and deciding to "opt-out" while simultaneously adopting or building "parallel systems and parallel networks." Additionally, Curry went on to explain that the current monetary system is "broken," referencing aspects such as "inflation" and it being "linked to oil." If you are interested in getting the full conversation, check out the above video.