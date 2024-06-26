First Neuralink patient says gaming is easy now because he's got 'aimbot'

The first Neuralink patient has said that his brain chip implant has given him 'aimbot' in games and that its accuracy is 'just not fair.'

Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old man who became Neuralink's first human patient to receive a Brain Chip Interface (BCI), was granted the ability to control a computer cursor with his thoughts. Arbaugh became paralyzed from the neck down following a diving accident several years ago and decided to enroll in the Neuralink study to improve his quality of life. Arbaugh said during an interview with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that his quality of life has drastically improved as he can now once again interact with the world in a meaningful way.

During the podcast Arbaugh says he is able to play video games such as Mario Kart and others. The Neuralink patient continued and said the BCI has given him "aimbot in my head", which refers to hacks that some gamers download that give them the ability to automatically lock onto an opponent's head. These types of hacks are commonly used in First-Person-Shooter (FPS) titles.

Arbaugh described the precision of the Neuralink connection to Rogan, saying the cursor is so accurate that it sometimes moves before he attempts to "think" it to move. Notably, Arbaugh said the Neuralink technology is still quite far away from being compatible with games such as Call of Duty, but he believes that within the "next few years, I think I'll be able to play anything anyone else plays."