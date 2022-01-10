All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Researchers drop most comprehensive image of black hole eruption yet

A ground-based telescope located in Western Australia has been used to capture an image of an erupting black hole in Centaurus A.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 2:43 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers has captured the most comprehensive image of an erupting black hole yet, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Astronomy.

Researchers drop most comprehensive image of black hole eruption yet 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The team of researchers pointed the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope in Western Australia at the galaxy Centaurus A, which contains the closest actively feeding supermassive black hole to Earth. The black hole located at the center of Centaurus A is currently engulfing large amounts of gas, which results in material being ejected out at high speeds.

This process and ejection of material cause what is described as "radio bubbles" that are then detected by MWA and interpreted by researchers. The researchers estimated the observed black hole has the mass of about 55 million suns and that the jets of material ejected out of it stretch as far as 1.8 million light-years. Due to Centaurs A's close proximity to Earth, researchers can accurately observe the black hole, leading them to believe that much can be learned from its near presence.

Researchers drop most comprehensive image of black hole eruption yet 02 | TweakTown.com

Centaurus A in a combination of wavelengths.

Buy at Amazon

Personalized Space Name Art Gift - Hi Res NASA photography!

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.95
$59.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2022 at 3:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:earthsky.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.